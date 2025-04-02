The MICHELIN Guide is coming back to Atlanta, but with some new states added in

ATLANTA — We all know that Atlanta has some of the best fine dining around, but less than 10 restaurants across the city have a MICHELIN Star. But that could soon change.

On Wednesday, the MICHELIN Guide announced it’s coming back to Atlanta for a third time, but this time it’s spreading its forks and knives to find the best restaurants in the South with the MICHELIN Guide American South.

The new Guide will name the best restaurants in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and the pre-existing Atlanta Guide.

“The cuisine of the American South is a unique product of diverse influences creating an iconic array of specialties prepared by proud and impressive culinary talent,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

The MICHELIN Guide’s anonymous inspectors are already out in the field, testing restaurants without them even knowing.

There’s no date yet for when the full restaurant selection will be released.

When the Guide first came to Atlanta in 2023, five restaurants retrieved the coveted Star: Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Betty and Mujō.

In 2024, four more restaurants received a Star: O by Brush, Omakase Table, Spring and Staplehouse.

