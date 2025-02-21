Metro parents, mental health advocates have mixed reviews on Trump executive order

ATLANTA — Local doctors and parents are watching a new Trump Administration Executive Order closely. Part of it calls on a team to examine the impact anti-depressants and stimulants have on children.

Some are concerned it could restrict access to medication that benefits their child. While others consider it an opportunity to ensure kids are safe taking the drugs when it comes to long-term side effects.

“Naturally, there is fear, right? We think about, you know, will I lose access to these resources?” explained Jewell Gooding.

She is imbedded in metro-Atlanta’s mental health advocacy community through the non-profit Silence the Shame. She is also a mother.

“I am a mother of a child with an anxiety disorder. I am also the mother of a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder where medication does play a key role in their success,” said Gooding.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The executive order established what the Trump Administration calls a “Make America Healthy Again Commission.” Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will act as Chair with the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy serving as Executive Director.

Among the directives, the order says the team is asked to examine how medical treatments impact chronic diseases.

One part of the order that caught the attention of parents says, “assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs.”

“There is a risk to taking a mediation by experiencing side effects, but there’s benefits, right? If I have a child or adult who is experiencing severe depression, it is likely their benefit is going to outweigh the risk at that point in time,” said Dr. Reyes.

Dr. Tony Reyes, MD, is Director of Behavioral Health at Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

He described potential side effects of SSRIs as an example.

“Most common is stomach issue. In a very small population, they saw that increase in suicide ideation, but it was significant enough in the data that it merited a warning,” said Dr. Reyes.

Gooding encourages concerned parents to talk to their pediatrician.

“Slow things down. Monitor what is relevant, what’s relevant information, and then pay attention. Have conversations with your legislators,” said Gooding.

To read the entire executive order, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group