Metro Atlanta small business owners say tariffs could impact how quickly you get your stuff

ATLANTA — For more than a decade, Patrice Hull has operated a shop in Atlanta’s Little 5 Points neighborhood, selling shirts and swag to people and businesses.

“I’ve been here 13 years, and it’s probably the most important thing I’ve ever done,” Hull said.

Hull told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna that much of her business comes from selling things like bags to companies, along with custom shirts.

She says she used to sit on a stockpile of goods, which made it pretty simple to customize goods quickly. However, she says tariffs have changed things.

“Now that the tariffs have hit, it is better for me to run out of product in order to sit on product,” Hull said.

Part of the reason is based on the impacts that changing tariffs have made in the industry. Hull says it’s made it hard to predict future prices.

“If we quote the item today, two weeks from now it could be a different price. Sometimes two days from now, it’s a different price,” Hull said.

Emory University professor Nikolay Osadchiy says some big corporations stockpiled before tariffs were implemented.

“Uncertainty, generally, is not a good environment for businesses,” Osadchiy said.

However, during times of changing prices, companies may change their buying habits.

“It’s hard to deploy capital in that situation. It’s also hard to make inventory decisions in those situations,” Osadchiy said.

For business owners like Hull, the change in buying habits from businesses will impact the consumer beyond the price they pay. She says by waiting for orders to come in, what may have only taken one week to deliver may now take four.

