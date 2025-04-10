Tariffs hiking up prices of medical equipment and supplies

ROSWELL, Ga. — A medical supply store in Roswell says steep tariffs on items imported from China have already led to significant price hikes by manufacturers.

“They have preempted this tariff situation and increased their pricing by 25%. I do think it’s going to go higher. I’m hoping for some sort of settlement before then. But I believe it’s going to be 25% for a while,” said Northside Medical Supply owner Joe Patel.

Patel and his wife Mandy told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that they have been in the medical supply business for more than 20 years. They sell wheelchairs, walkers and a wide variety of equipment and supplies to seniors at home and in assisted living. They also serve disabled customers.

The majority of the products they stock are made in China, which is now subject to an import tax of 145%.

“All of these products are essential and without them, seniors cannot function, so I think it’s important to realize this is not a luxury item. This is something they need to function every day,” said Patel.

Patel and his wife say a standard wheelchair, priced around $389, will go up nearly $100 because of the tariffs. They say Medicare and other insurance plans may not cover all of the tariff-induced price hikes. Customers will have to pay more out of pocket, and some may decide they can’t afford it.

“I think what is going to happen, is more and more of these people are going to skimp on these things, and what’s going to happen to them, is you get increased rates of falls, accidents and things like that,” said Joe Patel.

“That’s the fear, where if they need something, because of the cost, they won’t get it,” said Mandy Patel.

One customer told Regan she hopes the tariffs will help bring more medical equipment manufacturing into the U.S.

However, she worries that sudden significant price hikes on medical supplies could be harmful.

“I don’t like it. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to hurt some people, especially those who need it,” said Pat Springer.

The owners are hopeful that medical equipment and supplies will be exempt from the new rounds of tariffs against China, or at the very least, be taxed at a lower rate.

“It hurts us to have to put the prices up. But we have to survive, to be in business to help those people coming in who need the equipment,” said Mandy Patel.

Last year, the U.S. imported nearly $15 billion in medical equipment and supplies from China.

