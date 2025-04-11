Beauty supply store owners say tariffs will affect wig, hair extension prices ‘pretty heavily’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Small business owners in metro Atlanta who sell wigs and hair extensions imported from China expect to pay more when they order new inventory due to the 145% tariff levied by President Donald Trump.

“If these tariffs are being implemented, it’s going to affect supply chains negatively, and it’s going to affect how our customers buy,” said Maureen Yancey.

Yancey is the owner of MY Beauty Unlimited on LaVista Road in Tucker. She sells hundreds of different wigs, hair extensions and other accessories.

She says her customers include people undergoing chemotherapy and people experiencing hair loss. But most of her customers are people looking for a new image.

“You can change your look every day, every week, and I do have a lot of customers who do that,” said Yancey.

She says her wigs range in price from $20 to $400. Although she doesn’t know for sure, she expects the import tariff could increase the price of less expensive synthetic wigs by about 25% to 30%, which would amount to a $10 to $20 hike in price.

She says wigs made with human hair could see an even bigger rise in price.

“Maybe $100 more. It’s going to affect the industry pretty heavily,” said Yancey.

She told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she doesn’t want to pass price hikes onto her customers, but she doesn’t have any choice.

Her regular customers say they understand the dilemma she’s in and will support her business.

“It’s all very disappointing. As a community, we take pride in our appearance. And knowing all of a sudden costs are going up, it’s not exciting. We’re trying to keep small businesses here. How are they going to keep up with the cost?” said customer Chane Dill.

China is the number one exporter of wigs and extensions, which is a multi-billion-dollar industry. Yancey says she will look to buy inventory from manufacturers in lesser taxed countries, like India, Vietnam and Cambodia.

“It’s going to be tough. I’m going to have to see what the effect is and then explore my options for sourcing these wigs,” said Yancey.

