Some Georgia businesses starting to feel tariff tension

GEORGIA — Businesses across the board in Georgia are starting to feel the tariff tension. That’s the word today from the president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

Georgia’s Chamber President Chris Clark says the steep import tariff imposed on China is causing pain in Georgia.

‘We’re seeing impact across the board to every sector in the state, to lots of businesses," Clark said.

Clark paints a gloomy picture of the cascading impact, import tariffs are having on businesses.

“We have heard constantly from primarily retailers that the cost of supplies from their China distributors, including everything from toys, to appliances, to electronics, are creating disruptions for them and potential impacts on their income,” Clark explained.

That also includes the owners of the Northside Medical Supply store in Roswell. They sell a wide variety of merchandise, primarily used by seniors, related to health care, most of which comes from China.

With prices rising, the owners worry some people will be unable to afford what they need.

“What’s going to happen to them is you get increased rates of falling accidents, things like that,” owner of Northside Medical Supply, Joe Patel said.

Clark urged businesses that rely on Chinese-made products and materials to stockpile what they can before prices rise further and seek alternative, less taxed resources.

“We are encouraging Georgia businesses that import and export to use Georgia foreign trade zones. This will help you delay duties and look for other factors in the trade supply chain,” Clark said.

As for Georgia farmers facing export losses due to tariffs...a possible bailout?

“We’re hearing now in Washington from the president, the potential to help farmers and others that may be impacted and obviously we will engage and provide those resources,” Clark said.

Clark also encouraged businesses to remain calm as they make their way through tariff turbulence.

