Authorities searching for woman who vanished after getting into rideshare in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement in Hall County and Douglasville are searching for a woman who vanished on Tuesday.

Hall County deputies say Jordan Ann Harste, 30, was last seen at a home on Silverhorn Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows Harste walking up to a car with two dogs and a cat in a carrier.

Harste can be seen placing the cat carrier into the car and the smaller of the dogs hops in as well.

The Labrador retriever hesitates to get in the car and investigators say the dog does not leave with Harste.

Deputies say her last known location was in the Douglasville area, so they are working with local police to find her.

Investigators describe Harste as a “vulnerable adult.”

She is described as being five feet, seven inches and approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be should contact investigators at 770-297-4543.

