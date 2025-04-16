Suspect didn’t realize ‘random’ parking lot he was hiding in was Sandy Springs police headquarters

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A victim told Sandy Springs police his license plate was stolen, but officers said they didn’t even have to look far to find it.

On Monday, Sandy Springs officers got a 911 call from a resident who told them his license plate had been stolen from his vehicle.

Authorities filed a report and the stolen license plate was placed into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC).

The GCIC is a database that holds information about criminal records, stolen property, and other information for investigations.

SSPD began searching the area for the license plate through the Flock cameras system and discovered the license plate was attached to a different vehicle and pinging in the area of Morgan Falls Road.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as Amir Smith, hiding in his vehicle in the new Sandy Springs police headquarters parking lot.

According to the department, when officers asked Smith why he chose that specific parking lot to hide in, he said, “It was just random and close to his home.”

Smith was arrested. Police also learned Smith had a warrant out of Sandy Springs for probation violation.

