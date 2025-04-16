Woman accused of hosting sister’s Sweet 16 hotel party with guns, drugs, nearly 30 teens

ATLANTA — A woman is facing felony charges after police say they found guns and drugs inside a Buckhead hotel room where she was hosting her sister’s sweet 16 birthday party.

Atlanta police told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden it happened at the Residence Inn on Piedmont Road.

When officers responded to the hotel Sunday night, they said they knocked on a guest’s door and met 27-year-old Keona Presley.

According to an arrest affidavit, the officers smelled marijuana coming from the room.

Once inside, officers counted 27 teenagers, some as young as 14, partying in a room with no adults except for Presley. Officers also found three guns, one in the bathroom and two others hidden under a mattress.

Police say one of those guns was reported stolen, and both were equipped with switches that can turn the guns fully automatic.

Presley bonded out of jail Tuesday. When asked for comment, she said she was busy at work and would prefer to discuss the allegations in person.

