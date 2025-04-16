Items essential to caring for your baby aren’t immune to tariff impacts, metro shop owner says

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Businesses in metro Atlanta that sell products for infants and small children say that, much like many other things, the cost of their merchandise will rise as tariffs take effect.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan visited Wee Bee Baby Boutique in Chamblee and asked the owner how much the price she pays for items may increase.

“Across the board, an expectation of price increases of anywhere from 10 to 50%,” said owner Andrea Hall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hall, who opened the store four years ago, says they offer personal service that the big box retailers can’t.

“Part of what makes us unique...I’m a mother myself. I have two girls. I only bring in brands that I believe in,” said Hall.

She says some manufacturers, wholesalers or distributors have already sent notices on what price increases she can expect in June.

“The brands that reached out right away were the car seats, strollers, the big gear brands. I would say most of those are manufactured in China. If not, they are sourced with materials from China. Everything is being affected,” said Hall.

RELATED STORIES:

She says those large, essential items are likely to see the largest price hikes.

“There’s definitely a lot of uncertainty. It’s kind of reminiscent of COVID times that we just came out of,” said Hall.

The shop owner says she will not increase the price of items she already has in stock.

Some brands have told her they will hold off on price hikes for several months. She says she’s optimistic that the trade wars will eventually be settled and business will return to normal.

“I will say a lot of people are hopeful. Right now, everything is uncertain, but things should stabilize. But you just don’t know when that is going to happen,” said Hall

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group