Metro Atlanta nonprofit wins national award

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta nonprofit has been recognized nationally by its parent organization.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) has been named the 2024 Large Agency of the Year by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBS).

The announcement was made during the National BBBS conference in Philadelphia.

The national award honors one large affiliate agency each year.

In 2024, BBBSMA served more than 2,600 children. It was the fastest-growing large agency in the BBBS network.

BBBSMA also raised more than $8 million in 2024.

To learn more about BBBSMA, visit bbbsatl.org.

