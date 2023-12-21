Metro Atlanta non-profit addressing mental health in the Black community head on

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta non-profit is hoping to raise awareness about mental health, particularly in the African-American community.

Channel 2’s Larry Spruill looks at some of the available resources for those who need the support the most.

“We as Black men don’t like to talk about mental health,” said Lamar Handy of the DL Handy Foundation.

It’s a negative stamp Handy is trying to erase. That’s why his 501(c)(3) nonprofit is focusing on mental health awareness.

Over the last year, he’s hosted several panel discussions and provided counseling resources.

Handy says for decades the Black community ignored mental health. Now he wants to break down those barriers and talk.

“I was pulled into the situation with Samuel Lawrence. He died while in custody in Fulton County,” Handy said.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the death of 34-year-old Lawrence in August of this year.

Jail officials say he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Handy tells Spruill he wants to also provide his services to people who may need mental health resources at the Fulton County Jail. He believes it can cut down on crime.

“It’s needed. I would say about 95.9%, because a lot of times, as we look at it, even talking to other individuals and looking at other studies, we see that a lot of times, especially within our African American community, a lot of our Black men are incarcerated and it goes back with mental health issues,” Handy said.

Handy says it’s a common scene across America that he wants to address. He has family members who suffer from mental health.

“Three cousins who suffer from schizophrenia. One unfortunately is incarcerated due to a result of that sickness. he committed a crime,” Handy explained.

Handy says the mental health crisis won’t be solved overnight, but the first step is awareness.

“We (have) really been trying to get the word out, spread the word, and let people know that ‘hey it’s okay to not be okay,’ but there are resources,” Handy said.

Handy says he’s had several conversations with Fulton County jail leaders about offering resources to those who need it. He’s hoping they can find ways to offer support in the future.

