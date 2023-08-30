Fulton County Jail inmate pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in cell, officials say

ATLANTA — A Fulton County inmate has been pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, according to jail officials.

Officials said the inmate, identified as 34-year-old Samuel Lawrence was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:20 p.m. during the jail’s dinner rounds.

Lawrence was then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear how he died.

Lawrence is the fourth inmate at the jail to die since July 31, according to officials.

Atlanta police will conduct an investigation and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

He was arrested by APD and initially booked into the jail in December 2022 on second-degree arson charges.

Lawrence was being held on a $30,000 bond.

