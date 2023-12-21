State superintendent says he is ‘baffled’ over APS decision not to give state bonus to teachers

ATLANTA — The state school superintendent has sent a letter to Atlanta Public Schools asking them why they are not giving their teachers the $1,000 retention bonus announced by the governor earlier this week.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the bonuses for teachers and state employees on Monday.

When Channel 2 Action News contacted APS for a comment about the bonuses, they sent a statement saying that the district had already given their teachers a $1,000 bonus and plans to use the money for other APS priorities.

On Thursday, Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods sent a letter to the interim APS superintendent saying the “intent of the state’s $1,000 supplement is not to backfill the APS budget.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“The state is providing a $1,000 retention payment to teachers and support staff, and it is my expectation that they will receive it. Anything less is a disservice to the teachers and staff whose efforts in the classroom- far more than anything that takes place at the state or central officer – are the reason our students succeed,” Woods wrote.

Woods said he was stunned about what the district had decided to do with the money.

“Frankly, I am baffled by the assertation that APS somehow predicted the exact timing and amount of the bonus that had not been finalized or announced at the time of the district-level payment – particularly since this payment does not align with the timing of retention payments made in past years,” Woods said.

The governor’s office said the money for the bonuses will be paid to the individual school districts by the end of the year.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APS for comment on Wood’s letter and waiting to hear back from them.

RELATED NEWS:

Gov. Kemp announces bonuses for every state employee, public school teacher

©2023 Cox Media Group