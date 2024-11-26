Metro Atlanta faith leaders react to Bishop T.D. Jakes’ medical emergency at church

ATLANTA — Faith leaders around the country and right here in metro Atlanta are extending their prayers and support to megachurch leader, Bishop T.D. Jakes.

As Jakes closed out Sunday service at the Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, he dropped his mic and began convulsing.

A Potter’s House spokesperson wrote:

“During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community.

Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

Jakes is one of the most well-known and prolific faith leaders in the country.

His services draw thousands of parishioners every Sunday.

He hosted the wildly popular, ‘Mega Fest’ in Metro Atlanta.

“We want to thank God for keeping our beloved bishop,” Bishop William Murphy of The dReam Center Church of Atlanta told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

“When something like this happens, it sort of serves as a clarion call to the body of Christ, hey let’s get back on our post,” Murphy added.

Jakes preached at New Birth Cathedral in Stonecrest not too long ago.

Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said he is keeping the bishop in prayer.

“He is a hero and a role model for so many of us. Really charging the gospel for the 21st century. A spiritual father, so to see him in that compromised moment really pushed all of us to prayer,” Bryant said.

“Our concern is for him as a person. He’s meant so much to the body of Christ and arguably the quintessential leaders of our time,” Rev. Darryl Winston of Greater Works Ministries said.

“What’s your prayer for him?” Washington asked.

“My prayer is for God to fully restore our beloved Bishop,” Murphy said.

There’s still no word on what caused the medical emergency.

