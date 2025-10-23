Mercedes-Benz signs lease for new R&D facility in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Five months after announcing they’d be bringing a new research and development headquarters to Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz confirmed it had signed a lease to move operations to.

In May, Mercedes-Benz and Gov. Brian Kemp announced the company’s plans to make Atlanta its North America headquarters, moving 500 jobs to a facility it operates in Fulton County called 1MB.

At the same time, the company said it would be a new, state-of-the-art Research & Development facility nearby.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Thursday that it had signed a lease for the land to build that facility, which it’s calling the Mercedes-Benz Atlanta Technology Center.

“Finding the home for our new Mercedes-Benz Atlanta Technology Center in mid-town Atlanta is a major milestone in establishing our unified North American headquarters, a $34 million investment in the region,” Mercedes-Benz North America CEO Jason Hoff said in a statement. “We’re grateful to our state, local and business partners for helping us create this new facility, and we look forward to welcoming even more talented team members to this world-class city, to further our growth and commitment to the U.S. market together.”

According to the company, the new space will be constructed at Northyards, an office project owned by Metlife Investment Management.

The new research facility will be a more than 60,000 square-foot space expected to come “to life by summer of 2026.”

“From their Sandy Springs corporate hub to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and now their new R&D center in West Midtown, Mercedes-Benz’s growth is woven into the fabric of metro Atlanta,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Companies that bring their U.S. operations to Georgia gain access to world-class talent and innovative ecosystems while keeping teams close to fuel collaboration.”

Partners Real Estate, which arranged the lease on the Northyards space, said the Mercedes-Benz project will take up a significant portion of the campus, which is located in the heart of Atlanta’s Westside community.

The property features an “original 1911 Southern Railway Roundhouse while providing a modern, innovative environment” and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The commitment by a global innovator like Mercedes-Benz to Northyards is a testament to the complex’s unique offering,” Aileen Almassy, Partner and Office Agency Leasing broker at Partners Real Estate, said. “This lease reinforces Northyards’ position as the destination of choice for companies looking for a distinct combination of historic character, modern technology, and prime location within Atlanta’s dynamic Westside.”

