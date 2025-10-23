Walmart announces express delivery in Georgia cities for holiday season

ATLANTA — Walmart announced the launch of its fastest delivery service yet for Georgia shoppers, offering delivery times as quick as 11 minutes for some items.

This holiday season, Walmart said it is catering to the increasing demand for speedy delivery in Georgia, with 22% of customers opting for the Express Delivery service, marking a 13% increase from the previous year.

From Atlanta to Athens, more shoppers are choosing doorstep delivery, and Walmart said it is meeting this demand with its Express Delivery service.

This service allows customers to receive their orders often within the hour, with some deliveries arriving in less than 15 minutes.

The fastest recorded delivery in Georgia was 11 minutes for Flonase Children’s Non-Drowsy Decongestant. Popular items for early-morning delivery include laptop chargers and Canon multipack ink cartridges, while wireless headphones are a top choice for late-night orders.

Walmart’s delivery service in Georgia operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering Express Delivery as fast as 30 minutes, On-Demand delivery within 3 hours, and Same-Day Scheduled delivery.

Nationwide, Walmart’s delivery network now reaches 95% of U.S. households, enabling customers across the country to enjoy the same convenience and speed.

With its expanded delivery options, Walmart is poised to meet the fast-paced demands of holiday shoppers in Georgia, ensuring that gifts and essentials arrive just in time for the festivities.

