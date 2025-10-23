Newton County Tax commissioner announces new express self-service tag renewal kiosk coming

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office announced a new kiosk for self-service vehicle tag renewal would be installed soon.

The county already has one kiosk, located in a Kroger on Highway 20 in Covington.

Now, the county is officially adding a second one, this time to a Kroger on Highway 278, also in Covington.

“This new kiosk is a big step forward in making motor vehicle services more accessible to our community,” Brent Bennett, Newton County Tax Commissioner, said in a statement. “By placing it in a high-traffic location like Kroger, we’re giving residents the freedom to take care of their registration needs quickly, conveniently, and without having to rearrange their day.”

County officials said the kiosk allows residents to:

Renew vehicle registrations in minutes

Pay insurance penalties

Complete driver’s license transactions such as renewals, duplicates, address changes, and driver history requests

The addition of this new location is part of a statewide effort to expand customer service options through self-service technology.

“We are excited to expand our network of self-service licensing kiosks thanks to our partnership with the Newton County Tax Commissioner and Kroger,” DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon said. “With more than 100,000 customers already taking advantage of these kiosks, this new location will make it even easier for Newton County residents to handle their licensing needs without visiting a center in person.”

Officials said the kiosk will be open during Kroger’s regular hours, allowing customers more opportunities to use them when they’re unable to visit the tax commissioner’s office or a DDS service center.

“Every day, our stores welcome people looking for ways to make their lives simpler,” Tammie Young-Ennaemba, Head of Communications and Public Affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said. “We’re proud to partner with Newton County Tax Commissioner Brent Bennett and Neumo to provide this innovative solution, making it easier for our customers to renew their vehicle registrations while they shop.”

According to the county, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 30 for the official launch of the second kiosk.

