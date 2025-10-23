Record enrollment reported for latest semester at University of North Georgia

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — The University of North Georgia has set a new enrollment record this fall, reaching 20,317 students, marking the first time the university has surpassed the 20,000-student mark.

“Our record enrollment shows that students want more than just a degree — they want direction, purpose and a university that invests in them. UNG is that place,” UNG President Michael Shannon said in a statement.

This year’s enrollment figures represent a 5.3% increase from fall 2024, continuing a trend of significant growth for the second consecutive year.

The university has seen notable increases across various student categories, with dual enrollment rising by 11%, cadet enrollment by 8.3%, and graduate student enrollment by 2.7%.

Laurel Reese, a junior from Tucker, transferred to UNG from LaGrange College and is pursuing a degree in psychology.

She told the university she appreciates the larger campus environment and the sense of safety she feels at UNG. Reese attended a statistics boot camp over the summer to prepare for her transition to the Dahlonega Campus.

Noah Popp, a freshman from Canton, said he is pursuing a degree in film and digital media.

The university said he chose UNG for its class sizes and campus opportunities, finding it to offer a more personal college experience compared to other larger universities.

Emery Exley, a freshman from Cumming, studying nursing, found the proximity to home and the supportive community at UNG appealing.

She has enjoyed the transition to living away from home, aided by the welcoming faculty and staff, according to UNG officials.

Cadet Thatcher Whitehouse, a freshman from Marietta, is pursuing political science with a pre-law concentration.

He told UNG that he was drawn to UNG by the combination of cadet and civilian life, which he believes will prepare him for a future leadership role.

Leandro Gonzalez-Gonzalez, a junior from Athens, transferred to UNG after attending two other colleges.

A UNG spokesman said Gonzalez-Gonzalez has found a supportive community at UNG, serving as an orientation leader and transfer coach, and appreciates the guidance available to students.

