Memorial honors woman who was killed by boyfriend who then set house on fire

ATLANTA - Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember the life of a Sandy Springs mother who police say was killed last month by her boyfriend, who then set her house on fire.
A $10,000 reward had been offered to find the whereabouts Patrick "PJ" Nolan after investigators said he killed Amber Holliman.
Nolan had been on the run until Friday, when police in Louisiana said his body was found inside a motel with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The reasons behind the killing remains unclear.
On Saturday, family and friends gathered at The Rusty Nail on Buford Highway where Holliman was a bartender. They called it a celebration of life for Holliman.
“Everyone is coming together, we're sharing memories of her and we're going to have speeches and we have pictures and just remember her for how she was. She was amazing,” daughter Payton Holliman said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Holliman’s daughter to help pay for funeral expenses. Friends and family also raised close to $2,000 for Payton at Saturday’s memorial.
