Police say man accused of killing girlfriend, setting house on fire killed himself

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police said the man wanted in connection with killing his girlfriend and then setting her home on fire is dead.
A manhunt had been underway for Patrick Nolan for nearly a week.
Sandy Springs police said Nolan's car was found outside a Louisiana motel. When investigators went into his room, they said they found Nolan's body with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Police said Nolan killed Amber Holliman, 39, of Sandy Springs. Holliman was found dead inside her burning home on Hammond Drive on Saturday.
Amber's daughter, Payton Holliman, said Nolan was the man she called 'Dad.'
“We let him be a part of our family and he took my whole family," she said. “I can’t grieve yet until he is found. I can’t do anything. I am stuck just missing her and I can't accept that she is gone or anything until I get justice for her."
