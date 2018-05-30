$10,000 reward offered to find man suspected in Sandy Springs house fire

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A $10,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of Patrick "PJ" Nolan, the man suspected in the death of Amber Holliman.
Police said Holliman was found dead inside the Sandy Springs home. According to investigators, Nolan, shot Holliman and left her to burn.
Nolan is wanted on charges of murder and arson in connection with Holliman's death. Sandy Springs police said she died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said his last known location was in southern Louisiana on Saturday afternoon.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen has been covering this story since Saturday. She spoke one on one with Holliman's daughter, Payton, who is distraught by what has happened.
