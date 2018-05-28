0 Friends remember woman killed in house fire as search for suspect continues

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The search continues for a man charged in the death of a North Fulton County mother.

Patrick "PJ" Nolan is accused of killing Amber Holliman who was found dead in a Sandy Springs house fire.

Holliman worked as a bartender at the Rusty Nail. A sign was placed on the restaurant's door saying the business is closed until Tuesday because of her sudden death.

Friends tell Channel 2's Lauren Pozen she was very close to not only her colleagues, but customers as well.

“She and I were both born and raised in Mississippi so we had that connection. Bourbon. She’ll mix me a bourbon anytime it's ready on the bar when I come in," said friend David Boyt.

Boyt said he'd known Holliman for two years.

“(She had) great wit, beautiful," he said.

Boyt said Holliman's daughter, Payton, graduated high school on Friday. A day later, police found Holliman dead inside the burning home.

“She said her emotions were all over the place. When we texted her she said, 'I am so happy and I am so sad but so proud of her too,'" he said.

Pozen spoke with Holliman's daughter on Facebook messenger. She told her that her mother was her best friend and all she has had. She went on to say, "It was me and her against the world, and someone took her from me."

Nolan is charged with murder in Holliman's death. Her friends told Pozen the two were dating.

Holliman's friends are banding together and focusing in on the good times they had with Holliman.

Nolan also faces arson charges.

Police said he could be traveling with his dog.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police at (404) 613-5700

