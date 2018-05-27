  • Periods of rain possible ahead of Alberto making landfall

    ATLANTA - Subtropical storm Alberto is becoming better organized in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It is bringing rain across much of Florida today, with more widespread rain for Georgia coming Monday.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said there will mainly be periods of rain Sunday.

    [Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
     

