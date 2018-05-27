ATLANTA - Subtropical storm Alberto is becoming better organized in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It is bringing rain across much of Florida today, with more widespread rain for Georgia coming Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said there will mainly be periods of rain Sunday.
TRACKING ALBERTO: Alberto is starting to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and will be a fully tropical storm later today or tomorrow morning. In the meantime, expect scattered showers and downpours today in north Georgia.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 27, 2018
More widespread rain Monday! pic.twitter.com/abMrVtr2eZ
