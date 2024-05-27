Memorial Day 2024: Here are the metro Atlanta events planned today to honor the fallen

ATLANTA — There are a number of Memorial Day events planned for the metro Atlanta area today.

Here is how you can pay tribute to those who have died serving our country.

ALPHARETTA:

Alpharetta’s Memorial Day Tribute beings at 9 a.m. and runs through 10:15 a.m. at Alpharetta City Hall, located at 2 Park Plaza. The event is free to attend.

The event features keynote speaker Major General Julian Dale Alford USMC (Retired).

ROSWELL:

The City of Roswell in collaboration with the Roswell Rotary Club presents the 25th annual Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Roswell City Hall, located at 38 Hill Street.

The program will feature a military ceremony, the presentation of colors, an Honor Guard display, the singing of the national anthem, the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, a Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing In Action (MIA) tribute, and the laying of the wreath.

After the ceremony, attendees can enjoy a BBQ lunch. Tickets for the BBQ lunch can be purchased there at the ceremony.

DACULA:

The 31st Annual Dacula Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Hebron Baptist Church, located at 202 Hebron Church Road.

The National Anthem and Memorial Day message will happen at about 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Fence Road and Dacula Road with the parade to follow.

DUNWOODY:

The City of Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the DeKalb Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park, located at 4770 N. Peachtree Road.

Dunwoody Police Chief Mike Carlson will serve as the keynote speaker.

MARIETTA:

The National Memorial Day Association of Georgia’s Commemorative Ceremony takes place in The National Military Cemetery located on Roswell Street in Marietta at 12 p.m.

On Saturday, over 1,000 Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Brownie Scouts placed American flags on the 18,000 graves in the cemetery.

LAWRENCEVILLE:

The Gwinnett County Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fallen Heroes Memorial has been moved indoors due to expected rainy weather.

It will be held inside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium at 1 p.m.

Georgia Department of Veterans Service Commissioner Dr. Patricia Ross will serve as the keynote speaker.

The ceremony will be streamed on the county’s Facebook page.

