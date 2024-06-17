GA prison inmate who shot kitchen worker, then himself may have been in relationship with her

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating a deadly shooting inside a metro-area prison.

The shooting involved an employee and an inmate on Sunday morning.

GDC said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, inmate Jaydrekus Hart shot an Aramark food service employee, identified only as Grace, while working in the kitchen at Smith State Prison.

She was pronounced dead.

Hart then turned the gun on himself. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Hart and Grace were in a personal relationship.

“A suicide note was also discovered that appears to have been left by offender Hart,” officials wrote. “This was an isolated incident and the investigation remains open and active. We will not be able to comment further at this time as the investigation continues.”

The weapon is in GDC custody at this time.

GDC is investigating what led up to this incident.

Hart was serving 20 years for voluntary manslaughter out of Carroll County with a maximum release date of June 2043.

