Massive $935 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Saturday night

ATLANTA — It could be a very happy Easter for someone if they win Saturday night’s massive Powerball jackpot.
Players have a chance at winning a whopping $935 million.
If you were to win and take the cash option, that means you would have $452.3 million after taxes.
Saturday’s jackpot is the biggest so far this year. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1, which was an $842.4 million prize.
Here is a list of the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time:
- $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
- $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
- $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
- $935 Million (est.) – March 30, 2024
- $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI
- $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
- $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
