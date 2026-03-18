MARTA to start temporary entrance closures at Peachtree Center Station

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will begin temporary entrance closures at the Peachtree Center Station on Monday, March 30.

The closures are part of a series of station improvements scheduled ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The project is part of a multi-year station rehabilitation program valued at approximately $1 billion, meant to improve safety and aesthetics at all 38 MARTA rail stations.

As part of this work, the station’s restrooms are currently closed for a total renovation that began March 9. It is expected to last through late May.

Throughout the renovation period, both station elevators and at least one entrance on the north and south ends will remain open. MARTA officials encourage commuters to follow posted signage and listen for station announcements to find open access points. The street entrance to the food court and retail shops will also stay open during the work.

The southeast entrance, located on the Streetcar stop side near the Georgia Pacific building, is scheduled to close from March 30 through about April 17. While the southeast elevator will remain open, MARTA suggests passengers cross Peachtree Street to use the southwest entrance near the library unless they specifically require elevator access.

The northwest entrance on the post office side is slated to close from April 9 until an estimated date of April 24. The northwest elevator will remain operational and the post office itself will stay open. Passengers are encouraged to cross Peachtree Street to use the northeast entrance by the food court as an alternative.

Subsequent closures of the southwest and northeast entrances will follow, though specific dates depend on the completion of the earlier phases. When the southwest entrance closes, the southeast entrance will be the primary alternative. Similarly, when the northeast entrance closes, the northwest entrance will be available for use.

Specific improvements at the station include repairs to escalators and granite, pressure washing, deep cleaning and drain cover replacement. Crews will also apply a graffiti-resistant coating to repainted surfaces.

The full replacement of the station’s restrooms will include new fixtures, surfaces that are easier to clean and “smart” remote access technology. During the closure, MARTA recommends that passengers use restrooms at the Civic Center, North Avenue and Midtown stations to the north, or the West End station to the south.

Future rehabilitation work is planned at the Peachtree Center Station. MARTA will share additional information regarding that phase of the project once it becomes available.

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