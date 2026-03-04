MARTA unveils curb-to-curb van service as part of network overhaul

ATLANTA — Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is cutting some bus routes and expanding service with a new rideshare-style option.

The Next Gen Network bus redesign has been years in the making. Now, MARTA is rolling out MARTA Reach, a shared, on-demand ride service that will take passengers curb to curb within designated zones or communities. Some riders are already comparing the concept to Uber.

“We’ve been calling it shared ride on-demand service,” said Ryan VanSickle, MARTA’s Director of Technical Services and Service Planning.

VanSickle spent four years researching MARTA rail and bus routes as part of the Next Gen project. He says the agency identified 12 zones with the lowest ridership. In those areas, traditional fixed bus routes are being eliminated and replaced with MARTA Reach.

“Zones vary in size, mostly one neighborhood. Some of them are larger and may be five or six neighborhoods or commercial areas,” VanSickle said.

Instead of large buses running on set routes, MARTA Reach will use seven- or eight-passenger vans. Riders can request a trip through an app and are guaranteed pickup within 30 minutes. The vans are 100% ADA accessible.

The fare is $2.50 per ride and includes up to four transfers. MARTA Reach will operate seven days a week, designed to get riders where they’re going faster and more directly.

“With MARTA Reach, pickup will be within a half hour, and it will take you curb to curb,” VanSickle said. “You won’t have to find the bus stop or walk a couple of blocks. It will take you from point to point, or from where you’re starting to another MARTA service.”

MARTA is offering the new service for free starting Saturday through March 28 as an introductory promotion.

