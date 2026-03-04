Man shoved kids on bikes into fountain, arrested at Sandy Springs concert, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is facing charges after he was caught on surveillance video shoving over juveniles who rode past him on their bikes.

Sandy Springs police released video that showed Stephen Catterton walking down a path on Feb. 28 when two juveniles on their bikes come into frame.

Catterton can be seen clapping and then pushing the two down. One falls into a fountain, and the other topples to the ground, nearly hitting his head on the fountain.

Police say they later located Catterton at a concert at City Springs.

Body camera video shows officers walking into the concert and pulling Catterton out into the hallway.

Catterton tries denying what happened, but the officer putting him in handcuffs says, “We watched the video...you can tell that to the judge.”

"Pushing kids off bicycles is not only unacceptable, it’s also a quick way to meet our officers. If Mr. Catterton happens to be your neighbor, you may want to use caution," police wrote in a statement.

Catterton’s exact charges are unclear.

