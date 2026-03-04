Man shot, killed by officers in Publix shopping center parking lot

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A man has died after being shot by police in the parking lot of a shopping center next to the police headquarters on Tuesday night.

Powder Springs police were called around 9 p.m. to the Publix at Powder Springs shopping center on New Macland Road.

They said a man was having a mental health crisis. An hour later, police say the man pulled out a gun. That’s when multiple officers fired shots and hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The GBI identified him as Gustavo Guimaraes, age 34, of Acworth.

“The Powder Springs Police Department extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and is thankful that no officers or members of the public were injured during this incident,” they wrote in a statement.

No officers were injured. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for more details.

