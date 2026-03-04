Georgia player wins $5 million scratch-off prize

GEORGIA — A Georgia Lottery player has claimed a $5 million top prize after playing the Jumbo Bucks Extravaganza scratch-off game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The winning ticket was purchased at Om Food Mart in Nahunta, Brantley County. The player claimed their winnings on Feb. 23 and selected the annuity option.

Last week alone, Georgia Lottery players claimed $44,428,811 in winnings from scratch-off games.

Another player won $291,164 in the March 1 Fantasy 5 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Chevron Food Mart in Thomasville. The ticket matched all five numbers: 09-24-27-28-29.

TRENDING STORIES:

A separate Georgia Lottery player won $100,000 in the March 2 Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased at Royal 77 Food Mart, 831 Highway 362 West in Williamson. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. The player added the Power Play option, doubling the prize from $50,000 to $100,000. The next Powerball drawing is set for March 4 with a jackpot of $20 million.

The Georgia Lottery’s new Millionaire for Life game resulted in two $7,500 wins in recent drawings. One ticket was purchased on March 3 at Publix, 2715 Dawson Road in Albany. Another was purchased on March 2 at Kroger, 220 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in Macon. Both tickets matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Millionaire Ball number.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Several players also won prizes through Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery website and mobile app.

A Savannah resident won $20,000 playing Emoti Collect Vacation Riches on March 1.

An Atlanta player won $19,085 playing Money Strike Jackpots on March 2.

A Lake Park player won $10,542 playing Money Strike Jackpots on March 2.

A Fayetteville resident won $10,000 playing Big Crush Multiplier on March 3.

A McDonough player won $10,000 playing Max Treasure’s Ancient Adventures on March 3.

©2026 Cox Media Group