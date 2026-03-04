16 years later: Arrest made in Georgia phone store murder

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 16 years after a woman was stabbed to death while working at a phone store, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced an arrest in the case.

During a news conference on Wednesday, the GBI said Willie James Jr., 58, of Wayne County, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Sandra Robinson.

Robinson was 32 years old when she was killed on March 17, 2010. Investigators say she was working at the Prepaid Superstore on South Madison Avenue in Douglas when she was stabbed to death.

At the time, the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas was requested by the Douglas Police Department to assist with the death investigation.

According to the GBI, James was an associate of Robinson and was often seen at the store. Authorities say continued forensic testing over the years ultimately linked James to the crime.

Officials said law enforcement agencies remained committed to pursuing every lead in the case. The arrest, they say, is the result of years of collaboration between GBI units, local law enforcement, forensic scientists, and prosecutors.

James was arrested on Monday and booked into the Coffee County Jail.

The GBI thanked the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Waycross Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and Valdosta Police Department for assisting in the investigation and in locating and arresting James.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

