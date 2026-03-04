Man shot near DeKalb County school, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a reported shooting near a DeKalb County School on Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:15 p.m., DeKalb County school officials said an unknown man was shot at a nearby AutoZone on Candler Road and ran down the street close to Ronald E McNair Middle School, where he called 911.

School officials said the man is not a student or associated with the school.

The school district confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the school was on lockdown as a precaution. Emergency responders and police arrived to assist the man.

According to DeKalb County police, the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

At this time, police say investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group