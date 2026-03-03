East Lake MARTA south entrance to close for bridge renovations

ATLANTA — MARTA announced that efforts to replace the pedestrian bridge at the East Lake Station are moving forward and the south parking lot is already closed in preparation.

Starting March 9, the full south entrance will be closed at the station as well.

Agency officials said the closure is expected to last about two months so the south pedestrian bridge can be replaced.

While the south entrance will close, the north entrance has reopened, MARTA said. The reopening included a new elevator, upgraded floors and enhanced lighting.

Starting this week, with the south parking lot closed, MARTA said riders can expect parking to be closed for cars but available in the north lot.

“We anticipate ample parking for daily use but it may fill up during special events,” MARTA said.

Pedestrians and bus customers will still be able to use the north and south station entrances until March 9, when the south entrance will close.

Beginning March 9, MARTA said to expect the following:

Access: All customers must use the north entrance. North elevator remains in service.

Buses: All routes currently operating from the south side will be rerouted to the north side (Routes 2, 19, and 34). After the NextGen Bus Network launches on April 18, 2026, only Route 34 will continue serving East Lake Station. Details are available at MARTA.

Free Shuttles: A shuttle will run between the north and south parking lots during service hours for customer convenience. The shuttle is free and ADA-accessible.

StationSoccer: Both pitches and parking will remain available and accessible during construction.

Temporary Road Closures: Temporary closures on College Avenue are planned for mid-April during the pedestrian bridge removal and installation. Advance notice will be provided through signage and communications as soon as dates are confirmed.

