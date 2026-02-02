MARTA bus routes are changing, agency working to get word out on NextGen plan

ATLANTA — MARTA is getting the word out about bus routes that are changing across their network.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was at the Lindbergh MARTA Station in Buckhead, where the agency updated passengers on the new bus route plan.

The MARTA NextGen Bus Network launches in about two months, so MARTA is holding a series of 20 open house sessions in February to get the word out to riders.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new bus network is a total redesign of the entire route system, officials said.

MARTA showed up to the session with maps of all of the new bus routes and handed out flyers during the morning rush, which explain the NextGen Network.

RELATED STORIES:

“Every 20 minutes, seven days a week, consistent service,” MARTA NextGen Project Manager Andrew Pofahl said.

Some who rely on MARTA to get to work or essential services will see routes go away, or drastically change, while others will have more buses, more often.

“A lot of benefits in terms of more frequent service,” Pofahl said. “So we’re tripling the number of routes that come every 15 minutes, that’s tripling the number of people who have access.”

MARTA told Channel 2 Action News that there will be 17 new corridors that will see more buses, running more consistently and on time, all week long.

Besides buses, MARTA is launching “MARTA Reach” six weeks earlier on March 7. It’s a new on-demand service in 12 zones where you can call your own ride, offering curb to curb services in smaller vans, much like a ride share.

The bus changes will officially take effect on April 18.

“A MARTA vehicle will come pick you up inside that zone, take a trip inside that zone for $2.50,” Pofahl said.

But for most riders, the verdict is still out.

“I’ll stick with 50/50,” Katrina Saunders, a rider, told Channel 2 Action News. “I’m not going to complain. Have to try it out first and see. Can’t complain about something I haven’t tried yet.”

All of the times and locations for the open houses are on MARTA.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group