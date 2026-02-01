MARTA to offer open house to prepare riders for NextGen bus network

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced a series of open houses to give customers more information about the NextGun Bus Network ahead of its launch in the spring.

As part of MARTA’s ongoing “Know Before You Go” outreach campaign, the interactive sessions will provide riders and the community the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the MARTA team to learn how to use the network scheduled to launch on April 18.

Staff will also provide information on the new on-demand microtransit zones that will launch March 7, designed to bridge the gaps between neighborhoods and the rail and bus system.

“We are just over 75 days away from a historic transformation of our transit system, and our priority is ensuring that every rider feels confident and prepared for the change,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “These open houses allow us to bring the NextGen Bus Network directly to neighborhoods, providing the personalized support our customers need to take full advantage of a faster, more frequent, and more reliable bus network.”

Those who attend these open houses can explore the new network map, learn about the expanded high-frequency bus corridors and receive trip-planning assistance.

MARTA will share with residents how the new network will more than triple the number of 15-minute service corridors and connect riders to 75% more jobs.

Open houses will be offered on February. After that, in March and April, the MARTA team will be on board buses and trains and at stations to bring information directly to riders.

February open house schedule

Monday, Feb. 2, 7-11 a.m., 3-6 p.m.: Lindbergh Center Station, 2424 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 7-11 a.m., 3-6 p.m.: College Park Station, 3800 Main St, College Park

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 4-8 p.m.: Alpharetta City Hall: 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

Monday, Feb. 9, 4-8 p.m.: NW Library at Scotts Crossing, 2489 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7-11 a.m., 3-6 p.m.: East Point Station, 2848 East Main St., East Point

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 4-8 p.m.: Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Dr #2771, Decatur

Thursday, Feb. 12, 7-11 a.m., 3-6 p.m: North Springs Station, 7010 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs

Monday, Feb. 16, 7-11 a.m., 3-6 p.m.: H.E. Holmes Station, 70 Hamilton E Holmes Dr NW, Atlanta

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 4-8 p.m.: Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Rd, Tucker

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 4-8 p.m.: The Gathering Place Community Center, 6280 Bruant St., Union City

Thursday, Feb. 19, 7-11 a.m., 3-6 p.m.: Kensington Station, 3350 Kensington Rd, Decatur

Monday, Feb. 23, 4-8 p.m.: Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 4-8 p.m.: Carver YMCA, 1600 Pryor Rd SW, Atlanta

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 7-11 a.m., 3-6 p.m.: Doraville Station, 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville

Thursday, Feb. 26, 7-11 a.m., 3-6 p.m.: Georgia State Station, 170 Piedmont Ave SE, Atlanta

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group