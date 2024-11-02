MARTA Police investigating after person shot at West End station

A shooting investigation is underway at the West End MARTA Station after a person was shot, MARTA police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Details are limited at this time, but we have learned one person was shot and “is being treated for their injuries.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer headed to the scene and will provide updates on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group