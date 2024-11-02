Atlanta

MARTA Police investigating after person shot at West End station

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A shooting investigation is underway at the West End MARTA Station after a person was shot, MARTA police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Details are limited at this time, but we have learned one person was shot and “is being treated for their injuries.”

