MARTA launches interactive tool to check progress on capital projects, improvements

ATLANTA — With multiple projects underway for repair, redesign and improvement, MARTA launched a new tool to help track the progress of what it says is a “sweepoing program of capital projects.”

The Project Snapshot Tool gives basics on timelines, budgeting and spending on the various projects in MARTA’s Capital Improvement Program, a 10-year plan approved annually by the agency’s Board of Directors.

According to MARTA, the projects are searchable online in each of the agency’s jurisdictions, which are the City of Atlanta and Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

“This tool offers a new way for our customers and other stakeholders to follow the progress on our wide-reaching capital program,” MARTA Chief Capital Officer Carrie Rocha said in a statement. “We hope it helps give insight into the enormous scale of work it takes to keep our system running for another half-century and beyond.”

The projects can also be searched in the following categories:

Expansion : Includes planning, design and construction of projects to expand service, such as MARTA Rapid lines and the Bankhead platform extension.

: Includes planning, design and construction of projects to expand service, such as MARTA lines and the Bankhead platform extension. State of Good Repair – Projects : Includes projects or programs to address specific long-term maintenance needs, such as station rehabilitation.

: Includes projects or programs to address specific long-term maintenance needs, such as station rehabilitation. State of Good Repair – Recurring : Includes annual maintenance expenses, such as elevator and escalator repair, railcar and bus maintenance, and vehicle replacement.

: Includes annual maintenance expenses, such as elevator and escalator repair, railcar and bus maintenance, and vehicle replacement. Policy, Innovation, Administration: Includes a variety of studies, administrative costs, software, and other items needed to administer the capital program.

The Project Snapshot Tool is available online here.

