Marjorie Taylor Greene says former colleague George Santos is being tortured in prison

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says former New York Congressman George Santos is being held in solitary confinement as he serves out his 87-month sentence in federal prison.

Santos, 36, pleaded guilty in April to charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, and is currently being housed in FCI Fairton in New Jersey.

Greene took to social media on Monday, saying Santos has been in solitary confinement for nearly 30 days.

“They say it’s ‘for his safety’ due to threats,” Greene wrote in the post. “I’m told he is in his cell 24 hours per day, and he is only allowed to get a shower 3 times a week.”

“This is torture,” she continued.

Greene renewed her call for President Donald Trump to pardon Santos.

“There are criminals as we speak serving in Congress and many other former government officials that are criminals walking free that did far more heinous things than George Santos!!!” Greene said.

She also reposted the letter she sent the pardon attorney asking for Santos’ sentence to be commuted.

Santos was elected to Congress in 2022, flipping a wealthy district representing parts of Queens and Long Island for the Republican Party.

He served in Congress for barely a year before being ousted in 2023 by his House colleagues.

The congressman admitted to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of nearly a dozen people, including his family members, to fund his winning campaign.

As part of a plea deal in August 2024, Santos has agreed to pay roughly $580,000 in penalties in addition to prison time.

