Man, woman stabbed at Woodruff Park

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn what led up to two people being stabbed at a northeast Atlanta park.
Around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Atlanta police were called to Woodruff Park on Auburn Avenue regarding a person stabbed.
When officers arrived they found two victims.
According to APD, a woman sustained a stab wound to her body and was taken to the hospital. Police said a man sustained a laceration and was treated for his injury at the scene.
A man was detained at the scene. APD did not say if he was facing charges. The victims’ ages and identities were also not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
