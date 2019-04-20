Man shot overnight at Landmark diner, police say

ATLANTA - A man was shot multiple times at a popular Atlanta diner Saturday morning, police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Officers responded to the Landmark Diner along Broad Street about 2:40 a.m. to find a 31-year-old lying on the floor with “an unidentified number of gunshot wounds,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown said.
The man, who was alert when officers arrived, refused to tell the police where he was shot or anything about the altercation that led to it, police said.
Another witness told officers the man was shot at by one of three juveniles riding a red Jump bicycle, Brown said.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects, she said.
