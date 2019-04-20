1 killed, 6 injured after driver fleeing from police on I-75/85 hits 2 cars

ATLANTA - One person was killed and six people were injured when a driver suspected of DUI fled from police and hit two cars on I-75/85 early Saturday morning, police said.
Police said a trooper was on Spring String near 5th Street when a black Dodge Challenger pulled ahead of him around 3:40 a.m. and drove the wrong way. When the trooper tried to chase the Challenger, the driver pulled onto I-75-85 North.
The Challenger hit a red Ford Expedition and a silver Nissan Altima near Williams Street.
Several passengers in the Expedition were ejected and one was killed. The driver and three other passengers were injured. Two passengers in the Altima were also injured.
The crash shut down the connector for hours as police investigated.
The driver, identified as Kahre Williams, ran from the scene was caught by police. Williams was not hurt.
Williams refused a blood test. Police said Warrants were being obtained for a blood draw, 2nd Degree Murder, Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Serious Injury, Felony Fleeing, and related traffic charges.
None of the victims' identities have been released.
