Man shot, killed by car break-in suspect in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A car break-in suspect shot and killed a man overnight Friday in northwest Atlanta.
An Atlanta police spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Huff Road around 12:30 a.m.
Officers are still looking for a suspect, who has not been identified.
Police have not released the name and age of the victim.
The latest on the search for the suspect
