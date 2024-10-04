Man shot, killed by car break-in suspect in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A car break-in suspect shot and killed a man overnight Friday in northwest Atlanta.

An Atlanta police spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Huff Road around 12:30 a.m.

Officers are still looking for a suspect, who has not been identified.

Police have not released the name and age of the victim.

The latest on the search for the suspect

