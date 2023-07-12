Man repossessing car ‘very blessed’ to be alive after being chased, shot by another driver

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a shooter who fired on a man who was in the middle of repossessing a car.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with a neighbor Wednesday who described how she and her husband jumped in to help the victim who was just trying to do his job.

Lyn Harrell said the victim is lucky to be alive because police say he was getting chased by another driver who opened fire on him, forcing him to crash into a utility pole.

The crash sent him flying through the air and he landed on a neighbor’s driveway.

“He is very blessed that he did not die,” Harrell said.

