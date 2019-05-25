Man held up at gunpoint outside Phipps Plaza movie theater

ATLANTA - A man wants everyone to be on alert after someone robbed him at gunpoint as he left a busy movie theater.
The robbery happened Thursday night near the theater at Phipps Plaza.
Artelle Peters told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that someone with a gun came up to him at his car and demanded one thing.
"’Give it up! Give it up! I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘The backpack, backpack!’ I took that backpack off as soon as I could and gave it to him," Peters said.
At first, the victim told us he did not believe the robber would cause him any trouble.
The moment things took a drastic turn, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
