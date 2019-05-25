  • Man held up at gunpoint outside Phipps Plaza movie theater

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - A man wants everyone to be on alert after someone robbed him at gunpoint as he left a busy movie theater.

    The robbery happened Thursday night near the theater at Phipps Plaza.

    Artelle Peters told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that someone with a gun came up to him at his car and demanded one thing.

    "’Give it up! Give it up! I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘The backpack, backpack!’ I took that backpack off as soon as I could and gave it to him," Peters said. 

    At first, the victim told us he did not believe the robber would cause him any trouble.

