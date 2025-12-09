Man found dead with gunshot wound during welfare check, case remains unsolved

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are asking for any information the public may have regarding a deadly shooting investigation.
On Sept. 13, Darryl Weems, 62, was found dead inside a home along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd in northwest Atlanta.
Officers say they responded to a welfare check at the location around 12:53 p.m. They discovered Weems’ body with a gunshot wound.
At this time, there’s no word on the cause of death, what led up to the shooting or exactly when he died.
CrimeStoppers Atlanta is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and suspect indictment.
Anyone with information is urged to call Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or CrimeStoppers tipline at 404-577-8477.
