Man found dead with gunshot wound during welfare check, case remains unsolved

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are asking for any information the public may have regarding a deadly shooting investigation.

On Sept. 13, Darryl Weems, 62, was found dead inside a home along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd in northwest Atlanta.

Officers say they responded to a welfare check at the location around 12:53 p.m. They discovered Weems’ body with a gunshot wound.

At this time, there’s no word on the cause of death, what led up to the shooting or exactly when he died.

CrimeStoppers Atlanta is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and suspect indictment.

Anyone with information is urged to call Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or CrimeStoppers tipline at 404-577-8477.

