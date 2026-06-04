Man facing gang charges, on APD top 5 fugitives list, takes guilty plea in federal court

ATLANTA — A man who was recently on the City of Atlanta’s Top 5 Fugitive List entered a guilty plea in federal court.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Marcus Lydell Molden, Jr., also known as “Meat,” had pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

“A convicted felon several times over, Marcus Molden was strictly prohibited from possessing any firearm, let alone an illegally converted machinegun with an extended magazine,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. “Thankfully, shortly after Molden secured a position on the Atlanta Police Department’s ignoble ‘most wanted’ list, federal and local law enforcement captured him, seized his ultra-dangerous weapon, and made our community safer.”

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USDOJ said Molden also has multiple charges he has to answer in Fulton County, including gang-related offenses and other violent crimes.

Justice officials said Molden was already a convicted felon when he was seen getting into a vehicle with a gun tucked into his waistband in 2025.

Federal agents and officers working in APD’s gangs and automobile crime units saw it happen and stopped the vehicle, finding Molden with a black Glock under the passenger seat.

The gun was also outfitted with an extended magazine, as well as a machinegun conversion device to let it fire fully automatic and extra bullets.

“Getting Marcus Molden off the streets was a priority for the Atlanta Police Department because of the danger he posed to our community,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Molden is scheduled to be sentenced for the federal plea on Sept. 15.

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