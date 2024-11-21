Man in critical condition after being shot in head near NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the head Wednesday night.
Police responded to 374 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW to reports of a shooting at about 8:20 pm.
They found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
The man was hospitalized in critical condition.
Investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to investigate what caused the shooting.
