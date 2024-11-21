Man in critical condition after being shot in head near NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot in the head Wednesday night.

Police responded to 374 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW to reports of a shooting at about 8:20 pm.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to investigate what caused the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group