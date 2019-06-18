Man charged in woman's rape during break-in has violent criminal past

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has made an arrest in a recent sexual assault in which a woman was attacked in her own home.
The victim told police the assault happened May 31 after a man broke into her unit at Colonial Square Apartments while she was sleeping.
Police said the investigation was a priority and they have been trying to track down the suspect ever since.
On Tuesday, officers said they were able to connect the crime to 42-year-old Demetrius Abercrombie, who has been behind bars many times before.
