Man charged in woman's rape during break-in has violent criminal past

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department has made an arrest in a recent sexual assault in which a woman was attacked in her own home.

    The victim told police the assault happened May 31 after a man broke into her unit at Colonial Square Apartments while she was sleeping.

    Police said the investigation was a priority and they have been trying to track down the suspect ever since.

    On Tuesday, officers said they were able to connect the crime to 42-year-old Demetrius Abercrombie, who has been behind bars many times before.

